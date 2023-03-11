One person dead in crash near Linwood Blvd and Jackson Ave

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died on Friday after a fatal car collision near Linwood boulevard and Jackson avenue.

A white Chevrolet Camaro was traveling eastbound on Linwood boulevard, making a left turn to travel on Jackson avenue, heading northbound.

A red Kia Sportage traveling at a accelerated rate of speed, southbound, on Jackson avenue, entered the intersection, hitting the Chevrolet. The driver of the Chevrolet was ejected from the vehicle and was declared dead on arrival.

Further investigation revealed that after striking the Chevrolet, the Kia was then launched up the grassy hill, overturned and finally landed on top of a parked gray Honda CRV.

The driver of the Kia was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.

This makes for the 12th fatality this year.

