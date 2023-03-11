Mizzou extends Dennis Gates contract, ups pay

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Missouri announced Friday night that the University and head men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates have agreed to a contract extension.

Gates’ contract was extended through the 2028-29 season, and his salary will increase to $400,000 in the 2023-24 season. The pay raise includes annual increases of $100,000 for each season through the life of the agreement.

The announcement came hours after the No. 25 ranked Tigers defeated No. 17 Tennessee in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.

“Coach Gates has transformed Mizzou basketball in less than a single season,” said Mun Choi, president of the University of Missouri.

Athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois complimented the trajectory of the program as well.

“We are on an upward trajectory with Coach Gates leading our men’s basketball program,” Reed-Francois said.

