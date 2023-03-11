Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Man charged with kidnapping for allegedly keeping woman locked in trailer for 4 years

Abraham Bravo Segura is accused of keeping a woman captive for four years locked inside a...
Abraham Bravo Segura is accused of keeping a woman captive for four years locked inside a trailer in Houston.(KTRK via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CNN) - Prosecutors say a man kept a woman captive for four years locked inside a trailer in the Houston area.

Abraham Bravo Segura had his initial court appearance Thursday after being taken into custody earlier this week.

Segura has been charged with kidnapping.

The alleged victim reportedly called for help from a phone inside a mobile home while Segura was at work. Authorities said she told them that he held her at gunpoint, threatened to kill her and that she couldn’t escape.

According to reports, the fire department had to use power tools to cut through bars on the trailer windows to rescue the woman after bolt cutters didn’t work on the padlock.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Signal Hill Studios on Summit Street will be available for lease in early April.
Shipping container studio apartments nearing completion
Shots were fired at U.S. Marshals as they were trying to execute a felony warrant in Overland...
Shots exchanged between US Marshals and suspect in Overland Park, standoff ongoing
The authorities are conducting a search in a wooded area of Gladstone, Missouri, not far from...
Death investigation underway following search in wooded area of Gladstone
K-State men's basketball coach Jerome Tang visited Taylor McWilliams at Children's Mercy...
K-State’s Jerome Tang makes surprise hospital visit morning of TCU game
David Jungerman.
Following evaluation, David Jungerman found not competent ahead of sentencing

Latest News

3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
3 bodies found gagged, bound, shot in the head in Summit County
The National Guard was called to Monterey County, California after floodwaters breached a...
Storm breaches California river’s levee, hundreds evacuate
A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, cleans his gun from mud as he comes back from the trenches of...
UK: Russian advance in Bakhmut could come with heavy losses
Alabama guard Jahvon Quinerly (5) shoots over Missouri guard Nick Honor during the first half...
Brandon Miller’s double-double leads No. 4 Alabama in 72-61 win over No. 25 Missouri