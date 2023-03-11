Aging & Style
Kansas City man charged with firing automatic bursts at officers while fleeing the scene

(Pixabay via MGN)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man, Kainon K. Singleton, 25, is charged with several felonies, one of which is assault in the first degree after he was seen firing automatic bursts at a Law Enforcement Officer.

According to Jackson County Prosecutor, Jean Peters Baker, Singleton could be seen shooting a gun that was later determined to be altered to be fully automatic.

Singleton is also facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest and two counts of armed criminal action.

Court records say that Kansas City police officers notified the Grandview police department that they were conducting surveillance on a moving vehicle that was the subject of a multi-agency burglary investigation. Cass County deputies later joined the high-speed chase of the vehicle and deployed stop sticks. It was later confirmed that there was a woman passenger in vehicle alongside Singleton.

Singleton began to fire at officers near 140th street in Grandview. Cass County deputies deployed a heavy-duty nylon net which ultimately stopped the vehicle. Singleton exited the vehicle and was pursued by an officer on foot until Singleton was brought to the ground.

A modified handgun was recovered and a second, altered fully automatic gun was recovered from the passenger.

After further investigation, officers found merchandise from an Overland Park, Ks store that had recently been burglarized as well as items from a liquor store in Clay County. Singleton told an officer who asked to talked to him, “All that sh** is on me. I was driving and she was in the back seat.”

Prosecutors requested a $250,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

