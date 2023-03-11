FORECAST: Even more rain expected Saturday

We’ll end the week on a cloudy and chilly note, with temperatures returning to the low 30s overnight. Rain will develop Saturday morning, shortly after sunrise. It could be off and on for several hours. Temperatures may not recover much by the afternoon, with highs only near 40 degrees. As temperatures farther north drop below freezing, we could see a transition from rain to a wintry mix or full blown snow showers. The accumulation from the snow will be minor, but could still make travel difficult. On Sunday, we’ll finally dry out. But, below normal temperatures will stick around and the high temperature will only climb to about 45 degrees. A cold front will swing through, which will only reinforcing these cooler conditions. Temperatures may not get out of the low 40s on Monday. We’ll stay dry through the first half of the week and it looks like we could even see a bit of a warmup on Wednesday! After that, it’s back downhill we go with temperatures from the second half of the week into the upcoming weekend.

