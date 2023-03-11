FORECAST: A chilly weekend ahead with possible spotty showers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Welcome to a chilly and rather gloomy start to the weekend. We will see temperatures today only make it to about 40 degrees, cooler to the north.

Light rain intervals will be in place as we push through our Saturday, so make sure you have some rain gear handy just in case. Spotty showers could even last into the early evening. Those of you up near the Iowa/Missouri state line, you could have some wet snow that mixes in at times.

Do not be alarmed if you get a dusting of snow, especially on elevated surfaces. Winds on Saturday will be stiff at times out of the southeast from 10-20 mph.

A little light drizzle could linger into early Saturday night, otherwise we begin to dry out and temperatures fall to 30 degrees Sunday morning.

By the afternoon, we will add a few degrees in the temperature department, but still stay well-below average for this time of year in the mid 40s. At least Sunday afternoon should provide some intervals of sunshine. We still chilly Monday, but begin to warm up on Tuesday in the 50s. Strong winds will work in, even brining 60s on Wednesday.

This is short lived as a strong cold front works in during the day Thursday. With the front, a chance for morning showers could transition over to a rain/snow mix with a few minor snowfall totals around the region.

We will watch this closely. Overall, we will stay pretty chilly through next weekend as well, minus a few days here and there.

