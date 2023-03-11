Aging & Style
Fitz’s Fight: K-State sportswriter inspires while fighting stage 4 cancer

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - You’ll rarely see a K-State basketball game or Big 12 media room without Tim Fitzgerald close by.

Affectionately known as Fitz, he started the popular K-State sports magazine turned website GoPowerCat back in 1998.

After decades of K-State coverage, Fitz is now in the fight of his life. He was initially diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018 at age 53.

“It is highly aggressive when you’re younger,” he said. “I knew I’d probably come out of remission. Most men do in Stage 4. Thirteen months was a little quick. I didn’t imagine 13 months would do it.”

This January, after more than a year of being cancer-free, Fitz got the news.

“It showed back up, metastasized into my lymphatic system,” he said. “So, back in the fight.”

He’s not facing it alone.

“I’ve got a great support system,” Fitz said. “As a somewhat public figure, I have all kinds of friends in the media. Kansas State fans, even KU fans, just fans in general have supported me.”

Now, he’s using his platform as a beloved public figure to spread joy, crack jokes and encourage his following of 18K+ on Twitter to get regular health checks, including monitoring your PSA score.

“I’ve learned this about cancer: cancer truly hates joy,” he said. “If you sit around and mope and feel bad... Which we all do, don’t get me wrong. I have horrible days. But, if you let that become the conversation about your cancer -- ‘Woe is me!’ -- cancer loves it. Loves that. I truly think cancer hates happiness, and I’ll fight it with happiness and humor all I can.”

Learn more about prostate cancer screening here.

