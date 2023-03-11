Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Adult male suffers from fatal gunshot wounds, KCPD search for shooting suspect near 11th and Grand Avenue

No arrests have been made at this time.
No arrests have been made at this time.(MGN)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Around 5:40 a.m., Kansas City police officers responded to a shooting call inside an apartment building on the southeast corner of 11th and Grand.

Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive adult male, in the common area of the apartment building. Officers began to help the victim until paramedics arrived on scene. The victim was then transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officers investigating the scene found that the victim had an interaction with a suspect inside the apartment building, in the common area which led to shots being fired.

The suspect fled the scene. KCPD is still working to identify the victim.

Detectives are canvassing for witnesses during this time.

Police are asking if anyone has any information, to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Signal Hill Studios on Summit Street will be available for lease in early April.
Shipping container studio apartments nearing completion
The authorities are conducting a search in a wooded area of Gladstone, Missouri, not far from...
Death investigation underway following search in wooded area of Gladstone
Shots were fired at U.S. Marshals as they were trying to execute a felony warrant in Overland...
Shots exchanged between US Marshals and suspect in Overland Park, standoff ongoing
K-State men's basketball coach Jerome Tang visited Taylor McWilliams at Children's Mercy...
K-State’s Jerome Tang makes surprise hospital visit morning of TCU game
David Jungerman.
Following evaluation, David Jungerman found not competent ahead of sentencing

Latest News

Kansas City man charged with firing automatic bursts at officers while fleeing the scene
A judge ruled Friday that David Jungerman, who was found guilty of first-degree murder for...
Following evaluation, David Jungerman found not competent ahead of sentencing
After decades of K-State coverage, Fitz is now in the fight of his life.
Fitz’s Fight: K-State sports writer inspires while fighting stage 4 cancer
Fans pack Power & Light for Big 12 Tournament
Fans pack Power & Light for Big 12 Tournament