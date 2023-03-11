Adult male suffers from fatal gunshot wounds, KCPD search for shooting suspect near 11th and Grand Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Around 5:40 a.m., Kansas City police officers responded to a shooting call inside an apartment building on the southeast corner of 11th and Grand.

Upon arrival, officers found an unresponsive adult male, in the common area of the apartment building. Officers began to help the victim until paramedics arrived on scene. The victim was then transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officers investigating the scene found that the victim had an interaction with a suspect inside the apartment building, in the common area which led to shots being fired.

The suspect fled the scene. KCPD is still working to identify the victim.

Detectives are canvassing for witnesses during this time.

Police are asking if anyone has any information, to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information submitted anonymously to the TIPS hotline.

