World of Wheels rolls into Bartle Hall for weekend show

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Car enthusiasts are heading to the Kansas City Convention Center for the 63rd Annual World of Wheels show this weekend.

Feast your eyes on some of the most unique and powerful cars known across the world with hundreds of custom cars, hot rods, and classics. World of Wheels’ Larry Way said about 750 cars will be on display.

It all starts Friday from 3-9 p.m., and then Saturday from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m. The show concludes Sunday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

General admission is $23 for adults and $8 for children 6-12. Discount tickets are available at O’Reilly Auto Parts for $21 and $7 for children 6-12.

In addition to the exhibits, Happy Days actor and notable Chiefs fan Henry Winkler will be at the show for multiple autograph and photo sessions alongside several celebrity guests including Flavor Flav.

