Woman pleads guilty to four counts of child abuse in Johnson County
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WESTWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - A woman has pleaded guilty to abusing children at a day care in Johnson County, Kansas.
On Thursday, Rachel Beth Schrader pleaded guilty to four counts of abuse of a child younger than 6 years old.
A scheduling conference is set for May 3 of this year.
According to KCTV5′s previous coverage, Schrader had been accused of abusing several children at a day care in Westwood, Kansas.
Watch the below story from June of 2021 for further information.
