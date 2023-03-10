Aging & Style
Woman pleads guilty to four counts of child abuse in Johnson County

Rachel Beth Schrader.
Rachel Beth Schrader.(Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WESTWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - A woman has pleaded guilty to abusing children at a day care in Johnson County, Kansas.

On Thursday, Rachel Beth Schrader pleaded guilty to four counts of abuse of a child younger than 6 years old.

A scheduling conference is set for May 3 of this year.

According to KCTV5′s previous coverage, Schrader had been accused of abusing several children at a day care in Westwood, Kansas.

Watch the below story from June of 2021 for further information.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

