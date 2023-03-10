Sporting KC prepares for Saturday’s home opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Pull your scarves out of the closet, because Sporting KC is coming back home.

On March 11, Sporting will host LA Galaxy in the first home game of the season at Children’s Mercy Park. The match start time is 7:30 p.m.

Sporting KC started its season with two road matches, dropping the first to Portland and finishing with a draw against Colorado.

New this season, Children’s Mercy Park will introduce the renovated UMB Field Club, giving access to players before and after the game. The team will also wear new kits for the upcoming season.

For the match schedule and ticket information, you can go to the Sporting Kansas City website here.

Pull out your scarves! @SportingKC first match tomorrow night @ 7:30. pic.twitter.com/tpa7q764ol — Nathan Brennan (@NathanKCTV5) March 10, 2023

