Sporting KC prepares for Saturday’s home opener

By Nathan Brennan
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 9:28 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Pull your scarves out of the closet, because Sporting KC is coming back home.

On March 11, Sporting will host LA Galaxy in the first home game of the season at Children’s Mercy Park. The match start time is 7:30 p.m.

Sporting KC started its season with two road matches, dropping the first to Portland and finishing with a draw against Colorado.

ALSO READ: No Other Pub gearing up for upcoming Sporting KC season

New this season, Children’s Mercy Park will introduce the renovated UMB Field Club, giving access to players before and after the game. The team will also wear new kits for the upcoming season.

For the match schedule and ticket information, you can go to the Sporting Kansas City website here.

