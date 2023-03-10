Snake Saturday Parade a highlight on busy Kansas City weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Big 12 Championships. Sporting KC home opener. World of Wheels car show. And the Saturday before St. Patrick’s Day — all the same day!

The Snake Saturday Parade in North Kansas City is back again, hitting yet another milestone for donations.

The parade starts Saturday morning for those getting in the green gear at 11 a.m. The “Super Shimmering Shamrock” theme, organizers say, is appropriate for this event that has spanned almost four decades always held the weekend before St. Patrick’s Day.

The parade has more than 100 entries. The staging is from 10th to 14th streets along Swift, and along 14th from Howell to Swift.

“Without those charities, we wouldn’t have some of the cool floats we’ve had historically because really, they get into the theme,” said Snake Saturday Publicist Mindy Hart. “This year’s theme is ‘Super Shimmering Shamrock,’ so look for some sparkles going on in North Kansas City on Saturday.”

The volunteer organization held its “Lad and Lassie” events last week with the winners being able to ride in the parade.

Tracy Spisak-Vitamvas, Volunteer Board Member in charge of the Grand Marshal Celebration, said, “It brings a lot of attention to a small city. it is great for the businesses it’s a lot of growth it’s really branded as a family event -- so everybody can come and have fun.”

The Charity Cook-Off starts and ends Friday, and the top prize winner gets $1,000.

“Maybe we have a family, not just a student, who needs food. It goes toward children who need clothes and maybe don’t have accessibility somewhere else. The family has an emergency, we’re able to help them,” said Gordon Parks CEO Kirsten Lipari-Braman.

$53,000 in prizes and scholarships are going out in total – bringing their total donation money given since the parade began to $1.8 million.

“We also do it for our academics, we have it in our STEAM -- science, technology, engineering, arts, and math. It’s in those programs for kids and project-based learning they’re doing. It’s in those where kids need to be successful. Not only academically but social-emotionally but their families are provided for,” said Lipari-Braman.

