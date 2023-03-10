Shots fired at Cass County deputies during pursuit

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people inside a vehicle that was pursued by two different agencies were taken into custody after shots were fired at members of law enforcement.

The Grandview Police Department and Cass County Sheriff’s Office explained what happened, saying those arrested are likely connected to burglaries around the metro.

At about 3:30 a.m. Friday, Grandview patrol officers tried to stop a vehicle because they thought it was involved in a theft from a business in Overland Park, Kansas. They didn’t specify where this initial attempt at stopping the vehicle took place, but the driver didn’t stop and a pursuit began.

A short time later, a Cass County deputy also tried to stop the vehicle and another pursuit ensued. According to the sheriff’s office, it was stolen out of North Kansas City and they found it in the area of I-49 and 163rd in Belton.

The driver fired several shots at pursuing deputies in the 14200 block of E. Access Road. No deputies, or officers for that matter, returned fire in this incident.

Deputies continued the pursuit and it ended with use a Grappler device in the 13200 block of Byars Road in Grandview. Then, two suspects started running away.

A 25-year-old man dropped his gun as he ran from the vehicle. A short foot pursuit took place, but he was ultimately taken into custody by Grandview patrol officers. This male suspect did sprain his ankle. He was treated and released from the hospital.

A 22-year-old woman who also ran from the vehicle was quickly taken into custody by a Cass County deputy. The sheriff’s office said she was also armed.

The sheriff’s office said these two are suspects in multiple burglaries throughout the metro.

Both were ultimately taken to the Grandview Police Department. Formal charges are pending. Once those charges are filed, additional information will be made available.

Grandview police said the suspects were “in possession of numerous stolen items from multiple businesses in the metro area.” The sheriff’s office said “additional weapons and stolen items were recovered from the vehicle.”

No deputies or officers were injured due to the incident.

