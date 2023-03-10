Reports: Bears trade No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft to Panthers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A new team is on the clock. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chicago Bears have traded the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles -- who spent time in Kansas City with the Chiefs previously -- traded the No. 1 pick in exchange for the No. 9 overall pick and No. 61 overall pick in this year’s draft as well as a first-round pick in 2024 and a second-round pick in 2025.

With the No. 1 pick, Carolina will have the opportunity to select a potential franchise quarterback, with Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson and Kentucky’s Will Levis available at their disposal.

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held in Kansas City from April 27-29. City planners have said Union Station will provide the backdrop to the draft stage.

