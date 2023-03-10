Aging & Style
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for domestic assault, other felonies

Michael D. King.
Michael D. King.(Jackson County Detention Center)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for domestic assault and additional felonies.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said a jury found 57-year-old Michael D. King guilty in November of seven criminal charges, four of which are felonies.

On Thursday, he was sentenced to four years in prison for fourth-degree domestic assault and first-degree harassment. The two four-year sentences were set to run consecutive to each other.

He was sentenced to seven years in prison for first-degree conspiracy to commit assault and tampering or attempting to tamper with a victim in a felony case. The two seven-year sentences will run concurrent to each other.

The seven years were set to run consecutive to those stacked four-year sentences. Thus, King will spend 15 years in prison.

He was also convicted of three violations of order of protection, for which he received one-year sentences. However, those sentences were set to run concurrent to the felony ones and they do not impact the length of the sentence.

According to court records, King assaulted his wife in March of 2019 when he grabbed her by the neck.

She filed a police report and sought an order of protection the next month. He immediately violated that order.

Records indicate the police were called to the residence repeatedly.

King also sent threatening electronic messaging, saying he was going to kill her and her family.

Testimony and evidence from the trial showed that he enlisted an other inmate at the Jackson County Detention Center to kill his wife. King gave the inmate, who was about to be released, information about her residence, car, and schedule. He also provided direction regarding how to kill her.

