KC Unsolved: Detective, relatives search for justice for Mickey Blevins more than 2 years after homicide

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Family members and investigators are trying to get justice for a man who was shot and killed in October of 2020 at Eisenhower Park in Wyandotte County.

KCTV5 News spoke with two of Mickey Blevins’ sisters and Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office Detective Tom Zamora. They are not giving up on solving his homicide case.

On Oct. 9, 2020, around 10:20 p.m. near 72nd Street and Park Drive in Wyandotte County at Eisenhower Park, someone shot and killed Blevins. Investigators were initially called for a report of shots fired.

Relatives of Blevins have waited for more than two years to see his killer caught.

“I think of the good times that he had with his family,” his sister Shanna Novak said. “I just miss him terribly every day.”

The family holds on to their memories as they search for answers.

“He was loved very much,” sister Tina Potts said. “He was a good father.”

The sisters say their athletic younger brother shifted his focus from football to fatherhood. He started his own drywall company to provide for his family.

“The minute he knew he was going to be a dad, nothing stopped him,” Novak said. “He went to work. He worked very hard. Days, nights. Whatever it took.”

“He did it all for his kids and his family,” Potts said.

They never imagined Blevins would ride his motorcycle that Friday night and never come home.

“We didn’t get to tell him how much we loved him or how much we would miss him. His children have struggled. My mom has struggled,” Novak said. “We buried my dad six months to the day that we buried him.”

Wyandotte County Sheriff’s Office Detective Tom Zamora said he is determined to solve this homicide case.

“We do not know why or who he met at the park, or why the individual shot and killed Mickey Blevins,” Detective Zamora said.

He and Blevins’ relatives are asking those who live in the neighborhood that backs up against the park to speak up if they heard or saw anything on Oct. 9, 2020.

“For the family, I want to see justice,” Zamora said.

There is up to a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in Blevins’ homicide case.

“Please help us. This is something we think of daily. My mom is desperate. We are all desperate. His kids are desperate,” Novak said. “Somebody knows and I would be forever grateful if that person would come forward. Forever grateful. My whole family would.”

Anyone with information can anonymously call the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS. Family members hope reminding the community this case is unsolved will help someone find the courage to speak up. Anyone with information can also contact Wyandotte County Detective Zamora at 913-573-8072.

“He has not been forgotten and he won’t be,” Potts said. “We are still working on it. We’re not going to stop until we find out who did it.”

