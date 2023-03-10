KC man charged with murder following 2021 shooting in vacant lot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City, Missouri, man has been charged following a fatal shooting that happened in a vacant lot in 2021.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 24-year-old Noah Cole has been charged with second-degree murder.

According to court records, Kansas City police went to the area of Independence and Potter avenues on the morning of Nov. 29, 2021, after receiving a report about a “dead body.”

When officers arrived, they found a man in the vacant lot who had been shot. His hands were tied. He was declared deceased at the scene and later identified as Justin Michael Doza-Adams.

A shell casing was recovered from nearby. Crime scene technicians noted that the rope and other items at the scene were similar to those found at a homicide scene in Gladstone, Missouri.

A shell casing from the scene in Gladstone was linked to the one found in KCMO. Both of them matched to an assault that took place in Raytown, Missouri.

Then, DNA from the casing found at the scene in KCMO was linked to Cole. DNA from the victim’s wrist and the knot in the rope was also linked to Cole.

Cole’s mugshot is not available at this time.

