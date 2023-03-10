Aging & Style
K-State’s Jerome Tang makes surprise hospital visit morning of TCU game

K-State men's basketball coach Jerome Tang visited Taylor McWilliams at Children's Mercy Hospital Thursday morning.
K-State men's basketball coach Jerome Tang visited Taylor McWilliams at Children's Mercy Hospital Thursday morning.(McWilliams family)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Hours before K-State tipped off against TCU in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals, head coach Jerome Tang made a trip to Children’s Mercy to surprise a young fan he had never met.

Taylor McWilliams, 18, has spina bifida and has been hospitalized for a week with an infection. She’s undergone two surgeries.

When she woke up Thursday morning, she immediately asked her family if K-State was playing that night. So, her father Lucas messaged Tang on Twitter with her story.

“What’s your daughter’s name so I can pray for her,” Tang responded.

Later that morning, Taylor and her mother, Brittany, were sitting in the hospital around 11:30 a.m. when they saw someone at the door.

Assuming it was a nurse or a doctor, they looked up to find Coach Tang himself.

“That’s probably the coolest thing that’s ever happened,” Brittany said. “Like, just to have somebody deeply care enough just in general and be that type of human being, I can’t put it into words. It’s incredible. Incredible.”

Brittany said Tang asked how Taylor was doing and offered words of support.

While the ‘Cats may have lost, Tang brought Taylor some good luck. She got the news Friday morning she’d be discharged from the hospital.

“I don’t know if he’ll ever understand the impact of just spending five minutes with us yesterday had, and what a morale boost it was,” Brittany said. “it’ll impact our family forever.”

