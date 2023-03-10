Jungerman to be committed to mental health facility after judge rules him not competent
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - During a hearing on Friday, a judge ruled that David Jungerman is not competent.
He will be committed to a Missouri Department of Mental Health facility.
In September of 2022, a jury convicted him of first-degree murder in the death of Attorney Tom Pickert.
KCTV5′s previous reporting states that Pickert, 39, was fatally shot in his Brookside front yard in 2017.
A jury found Jungerman guilty of first-degree murder and armed criminal action after deliberating for approximately two hours.
