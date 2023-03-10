Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

FORECAST: Overcast, chilly Friday expected in KC

By Alena Lee
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Expect a cloudy, chilly end to Thursday as the storm system responsible for the widespread rain, and snow to the north, pulls away. Clouds will stick around tonight, but stiff northwest winds will send the low near freezing by daybreak Friday. With an overcast sky, we may not recover much by the afternoon. Highs are expected to top out in the low to middle 40s. The weekend will feature yet another return of wet weather. A storm system will bring widespread rain to the area Saturday. A few areas to our north could see a quick transition to a wintry mix or snow, but that chance is closer to the Iowa and Missouri state line. After that system pulls away, Sunday should be much drier. It won’t be a whole lot warmer, though. These cooler-than-normal temperatures look to stick around for at least another week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
Bill Self recovering from illness at KU Med, will miss Jayhawks game
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
A new bill that passed the house resoundingly would change where and when sales taxes are paid...
Missouri bill aims to cut down on expired temporary tags
Nancy Russell.
Jury finds Kansas City woman guilty of severely beating 2 children
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ.
Fallen officer’s family wants special prosecutor

Latest News

Clouds will stick around tonight, but stiff northwest winds will send the low near freezing by...
FORECAST: Overcast, chilly Friday expected in KC
Rainy, gray conditions persist throughout Thursday
The hour-by-hour outlook of rain chances in the Kansas City area.
Rainy, gray conditions persist throughout Thursday
Flash flooding is not expected, but some ponding on the roads could make for a slower morning...
FORECAST: Additional rain expected Thursday