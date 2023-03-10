FORECAST: Overcast, chilly Friday expected in KC

Expect a cloudy, chilly end to Thursday as the storm system responsible for the widespread rain, and snow to the north, pulls away. Clouds will stick around tonight, but stiff northwest winds will send the low near freezing by daybreak Friday. With an overcast sky, we may not recover much by the afternoon. Highs are expected to top out in the low to middle 40s. The weekend will feature yet another return of wet weather. A storm system will bring widespread rain to the area Saturday. A few areas to our north could see a quick transition to a wintry mix or snow, but that chance is closer to the Iowa and Missouri state line. After that system pulls away, Sunday should be much drier. It won’t be a whole lot warmer, though. These cooler-than-normal temperatures look to stick around for at least another week.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.