FORECAST: Cloudy skies and temps in the 40s for your Friday

By Greg Bennett
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - High pressure remains more of a dominant feature for Friday. However, our lower levels are still building cloud, cover and allowing for a chilly forecast as wind continues to mainly filter from the north.

Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies are expected with temperatures increasing to the lower and middle 40s.

By overnight Friday, high pressure will transfer to the east and a Southerly flow will take over as low pressure, and its extending warm front across the central plains builds into the Missouri River valley.

Scattered widespread shower activity is expected Saturday. Rainfall totals are ranging between a quarter of an inch to half an inch, which may lead to ponding on major highways and interstates.

Please take caution while driving in the rain this weekend as some areas are expected to see heavy downpours, which will lead to lower invisibility. North of Saint Joseph, snow showers are expected with accumulation forecasts leading into low amounts.

However, icy conditions cannot be ruled out near the Iowa border. Our drier pattern takes over moving forward through the rest of the weekend into next week.

Temperatures begin to rise as a ridge of warm air develops by Tuesday into Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to climb near 70° by next Wednesday. Thursday however may yield an opportunity for wet weather and drop temperatures back to seasonal as we switch wins from the south to the north.

