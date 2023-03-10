Chiefs Hall of Fame wideout, Super Bowl IV star Otis Taylor dies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs kingdom has lost another Chiefs legend from their Super Bowl IV championship team.

Otis Taylor died at the age of 80, family sources told KCTV5.

Taylor played with the Kansas City Chiefs from 1965-1975 and still is ranked in the franchise’s top 10 for receiving yards (7,306/No. 3), receptions (410/No. 6) and touchdowns (57/No. 3).

Otis Taylor of the Kansas City Chiefs gets some comforting words from the assistant coach on the sidelines during the Super Bowl at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, Calif., Jan. 15, 1967. Taylor is one of the stars of the Chiefs, but the Green Bay Packers won the game 35-10. (AP Photo (AP)

He was named first-team All-Pro twice and to the Pro Bowl three times.

The Chiefs great was a favorite target of the late quarterback Len Dawson, who died in August.

