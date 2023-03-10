Chiefs Hall of Fame wideout, Super Bowl IV star Otis Taylor dies
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs kingdom has lost another Chiefs legend from their Super Bowl IV championship team.
Otis Taylor died at the age of 80, family sources told KCTV5.
Taylor played with the Kansas City Chiefs from 1965-1975 and still is ranked in the franchise’s top 10 for receiving yards (7,306/No. 3), receptions (410/No. 6) and touchdowns (57/No. 3).
He was named first-team All-Pro twice and to the Pro Bowl three times.
The Chiefs great was a favorite target of the late quarterback Len Dawson, who died in August.
