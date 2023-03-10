Aging & Style
Death investigation underway following search in wooded area of Gladstone

The authorities are conducting a search in a wooded area of Gladstone, Missouri, not far from...
The authorities are conducting a search in a wooded area of Gladstone, Missouri, not far from where a missing boy was last seen in early February.(KCTV5 News)
By Zoe Brown and Morgan Mobley
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLADSTONE, Mo. (KCTV) - The authorities are now conducting a death investigation following a search in a wooded area of Gladstone, Missouri.

The FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, and Gladstone Police Department could be seen in the area of NW Englewood Road and N. Broadway on Friday afternoon. The search area appeared to be north of Englewood Vista Apartment Homes.

On Friday afternoon, Gladstone police notified the media that a body had been found in the wooded area at 11:20 a.m. and that they are now conducting a death investigation.

“The identity of the deceased will not be released pending formal identification and family notification,” the police department said. They did not provide any identifying information about the individual, including their age.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is assisting in the death investigation due to “the proximity of our shared border,” Gladstone police noted.

Gladstone police also said they don’t anticipate any additional information being released today.

The location where the authorities found the individual’s body not far from where 13-year-old Jayden Robker was last seen in early February.

Around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, Robker was in the vicinity of NW Plaza Drive and NW Plaza Avenue.

He has not been seen since.

Google Maps indicates the location where Robker was last seen and the location where the unidentified body was found are about a three-minute drive apart. We’ve included a map below.

On Wednesday, the authorities stated they were offering up to a $5,000 reward for information about the boy’s location.

Stay with KCTV5 News. We will be live at 4, 5, and 6 p.m. with updates from the scene.

