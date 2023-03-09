Woman charged with drug distribution after 3 officers shot, will remain in custody of US Marshals Service

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl after she was found hiding behind a couch at the scene of an 18-hour standoff where three police officers were shot will not be released from custody.

A judge ruled Wednesday that Ashley Davis, 34, would remain in custody of the U.S. Marshals Service. Davis is charged in a one-count complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City.

During a detention hearing for Davis, a detective for the Jackson County Drug Task Force testified investigators seized enough powdered fentanyl during the investigation to manufacture an estimated 3.5 million fentanyl pills with the potential to kill an estimated 2 million people.

According to the detective, investigators seized 8 pounds of powdered fentanyl from a car driven by Davis and 50-year-old co-defendant Jimmie R. Lewis, Jr. Law enforcement seized an additional 5 pounds of methamphetamine, 7 pounds of powdered fentanyl, and approximately $18,000 cash after executing a search warrant at 2314 Blue Ridge Blvd where the standoff ended.

Before three officers were shot at the home, court records state the address was known to investigators as a location used by a drug trafficking organization to unload and store narcotics.

The detective testified the drug trafficking organization was known to send a man and a woman to appear to be a couple traveling together to transport methamphetamine, fentanyl, and cocaine from California to Kansas City.

On February 28th, investigators were waiting for a Cadillac driven by Lewis, Jr., and Davis to arrive at the home to execute a federal search warrant. Investigators previously received a federal search warrant to track Lewis, Jr.’s GPS cell phone data from California to the Kansas City home as part of an ongoing investigation into a drug trafficking organization.

According to the detective, after officers announced they were law enforcement and breached the front door, someone shot at tactical officers from the front door, a front window and possibly a kitchen window.

The three injured police officers have since been released from the hospital. An investigation is ongoing into who shot at the officers and the possibility that more than one person fired at police.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesperson said, 62-year-old Matthew Carrell, who was found dead inside the home following the standoff, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to court records, co-defendant Lewis, Jr. exited the home during the hour-long standoff after chemical agents were deployed. Lewis is scheduled to be in court Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

Lewis, Jr. was previously charged in a three-count criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Mo for charges unrelated to the standoff. He was previously charged with one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, one count of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm for offenses that allegedly occurred on Nov. 7, 2021.

