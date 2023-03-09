Aging & Style
WATCH: Out-of-control car careens on interstate; Wisconsin deputies revive driver

The driver was unconscious when they arrived, sheriff's deputies said. (Source: WISN/Wisconsin DOT/Broadcastify/CNN)
By WISN staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (WISN) - It was a scary scene on a Wisconsin highway.

A car was seen swerving across all lanes of traffic before eventually coming to a stop.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said the driver had suffered an overdose and was unconscious, but they were able to revive her.

An out-of-control car was seen on Interstate 94 Tuesday morning in between 7 Mile Road and elm road in Racine County.

The car bounced off the median several times.

Wisconsin Department of Transportation video showed the car crossing every lane, eventually coming to a stop with an unconscious driver inside.

The deputy described the driver as “one unconscious child.”

The driver was not a child, but a 25-year-old woman, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

Good Samaritans approached the car to help the driver. They broke the window open with a shovel and pulled her unconscious body out.

Minutes later, deputies arrived at the scene.

“Deputy to dispatch, Narcan applied ... female party, unconscious, she does have a pulse,” a deputy said.

Deputies said they realized the woman was showing signs of a drug overdose. They gave her a second dose of Narcan.

“Second dose applied ... We have her back right now. She’s breathing,” a deputy said.

The woman later woke up.

Racine County Sheriff’s deputies arrested her on multiple charges, including operating a vehicle while intoxicated, or OWI.

Copyright 2023 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

