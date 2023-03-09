Aging & Style
Want to name a pair of baby stingrays at SEA LIFE Kansas City? Here’s how.

Two Cownose Ray pups were born recently at SEA LIFE Kansas City.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two Cownose Ray pups were born recently at SEA LIFE Kansas City. But now they need names!

While the staff is excited to show them off to the public, they are giving people the chance to name them.

SEA LIFE is asking social media followers to vote for the names listed on their social media posts (like the one below).

The names will be announced with the launch of the new stingray nursery on March 11.

The pups are a result of SEA LIFE’S Breed, Rescue, Protect program.

🚨CUTENESS ALERT🚨We need YOUR help in naming our new babies! Two Cownose Ray Pups were recently born here at SEA LIFE...

Posted by SEA LIFE Aquarium on Wednesday, March 8, 2023

