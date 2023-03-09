Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Springfield, Mo., awarded Arena League football team

The Arena League awarded Springfield a franchise for the football league beginning in 2024.
The Arena League awarded Springfield a franchise for the football league beginning in 2024.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Arena League awarded Springfield a franchise for the football league beginning in 2024.

NFL Hall of Famer and former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Brown announced the decision on Thursday. He will serve as the league’s commissioner.

“We are excited to bring an innovative form of this great game to communities across the country,” said Brown. “We are ready to shake things up!”

The new team in Springfield will play in an arena under construction at the Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds. The league has announced five of the eight franchises.

Here’s a look at the league:

  • June-August Schedule
  • 10-Game Schedule
  • 50-Yard Field
  • 6 Players on the Field/12 players for each team
  • Interactive Fan Experience

The franchise will announce a team name and colors at a later date.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
A new bill that passed the house resoundingly would change where and when sales taxes are paid...
Missouri bill aims to cut down on expired temporary tags
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ.
Fallen officer’s family wants special prosecutor
Nancy Russell.
Jury finds Kansas City woman guilty of severely beating 2 children
FILE — The Kansas City Police Department was unable to go into detail if the injuries were to...
Minor injuries in crash involving bus, none of 19 middle school students hurt

Latest News

Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
Bill Self recovering from illness at KU Med, will miss Jayhawks game
Big 12 women’s tournament returns to historic Municipal Auditorium
Municipal Auditorium has hosted nine Final Fours, more than any other facility.
Big 12 women’s tournament returns to historic Municipal Auditorium
Jayhawks watch to learn first round opponent, Wildcats look to make noise at tournament
Jayhawks watch to learn first round opponent, Wildcats look to make noise at tournament
Fans in Kansas City hyped for Big 12 Tournament
Fans in Kansas City hyped for Big 12 Tournament