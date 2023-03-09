Southwest Airlines announces three new international flights from Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Looking for some warm weather opportunities on this dreary Midwestern day? Southwest Airlines announced new flights Thursday morning to Mexico and Jamaica.

Nonstop service between Kansas City and Montego Bay, Jamaica, as well as KCI to Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos will be available on Saturdays starting Oct. 7, 2023.

The airline also unveiled it will expand to daily service between KCI and Cancun. That will begin Oct. 5, 2023.

BREAKING: Southwest Airlines will launch new INTERNATIONAL non-stop service at @Fly_KansasCity



✈️ Sangster Int’l Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica



✈️ Los Cabos Int’l Airport in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico



✈️ Cancun Int’l Airport (expanded to daily service) pic.twitter.com/jBLx16DZUd — Mayor Quinton Lucas (@MayorLucasKC) March 9, 2023

