Southwest Airlines announces three new international flights from Kansas City
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Looking for some warm weather opportunities on this dreary Midwestern day? Southwest Airlines announced new flights Thursday morning to Mexico and Jamaica.
Nonstop service between Kansas City and Montego Bay, Jamaica, as well as KCI to Cabo San Lucas/Los Cabos will be available on Saturdays starting Oct. 7, 2023.
The airline also unveiled it will expand to daily service between KCI and Cancun. That will begin Oct. 5, 2023.
