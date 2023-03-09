Aging & Style
Recent report ranks Kansas among states with lowest unemployment

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Kansas is among the states with the lowest numbers of unemployment claims.

With new unemployment claims increased week-over-week on Feb. 27 in the face of high inflation and the threat of a recession, WalletHub.com says on Thursday, March 9, that it released its updated report on States Where Unemployment Claims Are Increasing the Most - and Kansas was near the bottom.

To find which states have seen more claims than others, WalletHub said it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., based on changes in unemployment claims for several key weeks. Claims were considered per 100,000 employees in the state.

Source: WalletHub

Kansas ranked as the 48th most increased - or 4th least increased - with 9th for the number of unemployment claims per 100,000 employees. The Sunflower State saw 18.32% fewer claims than the previous week, 52.53% fewer claims than the same week in 2019 and 45.79% fewer claims than the same week in 2022. There were about 64 claims per 100,000 Kansans in the workforce.

Oklahoma ranked 49th overall and ranked 2nd for the number of unemployment claims. The state saw 25.99% fewer claims than it did in the previous week, 52.53% fewer claims than it did in the same week of 2019 and 45.79% fewer claims than in the same week in 2022. There were about 45 claims per 100,000 Oklahomans in the workforce.

Missouri ranked 45th overall and ranked 16th for the number of unemployment claims. The state saw 3.2% fewer claims than it did the previous week, 22.74% fewer claims than the same week in 2019 and 22.9% fewer claims than the same week in 2022. There were about 74 claims per 100,000 Missourians in the workforce.

Nebraska ranked 41st overall and ranked 7th for the number of unemployment claims. The state saw 6.2% more unemployment claims than it did the previous week, 78.01% fewer claims than it saw in the same week of 2019 and 16.03% fewer claims than the same week of 2022. There were about 60 unemployment claims per 100,000 Nebraskans in the workforce.

Colorado ranked 13th overall and ranked 18th for the number of unemployment claims. The state saw 9.43% more unemployment claims than it did the previous week, 59.28% more claims than the same week in 2019 and 88.4% more claims than it saw in the same week of 2022. There were about 85 claims per 100,000 Coloradans in the workforce.

The report also found that Oklahoma had the third smallest increase in unemployment claims than the previous week while Kansas saw the fifth smallest increase. Oklahoma also had the fourth-smallest increase in claims than the same week in 2019 while Nebraska had the third smallest.

Meanwhile, Colorado saw the largest increase in claims compared to the same week in 2022 while Kansas saw the second smallest increase and Oklahoma saw the third smallest.

The report found that the states with the largest increases in unemployment were:

  1. New York
  2. Kentucky
  3. Connecticut
  4. Oregon
  5. South Dakota

The report found that the locations with the smallest increases in unemployment were:

  1. Washington, D.C.
  2. Rhode Island
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Kansas
  5. Maryland

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

