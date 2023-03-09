Aging & Style
Rainy, gray conditions persist throughout Thursday

By Greg Bennett
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Low pressure remains to the south throughout the day today within Texas and Oklahoma but what enhances a wet weather opportunity for us will be a trough that along gates from low pressure up through the Missouri River Valley.

This creates the widespread scattered shower threat with a few embedded, isolated, thunderstorms, along the way, mainly between the mid-morning, time frame, and into the early afternoon.

To the north, near Saint Joseph, all the way to the Iowa border, a wintry mix or even snow showers cannot be ruled out. Temperatures near the metro and south will be too warm for any frozen precipitation to stick to the ground, but do not be surprised if there are a few flakes flying with the rainfall throughout the morning.

Wet roads and ponding will be a major concern for morning drives and lunchtime rush hour. Temperatures only make it to the middle 40s this afternoon with windchill values ranging within the low and middle 30s. The storm system moves quickly through the area and by tonight high pressure becomes much more of a dominant feature across the central plains, and the Midwest as a whole.

Partly sunny skies Friday will be common but temperatures will remain within the middle and upper 40s. By Saturday, a new area of low pressure out of southern Colorado will traverse the Central Plains and lift a warm front through the Missouri River Valley.

Another round of scattered showers will be likely through Saturday and potentially early Sunday morning.

The good news is that warm air will take over for Sunday afternoon and high temperatures will move into the lower 50s. Unfortunately, by Monday, we will be on the backside of low pressure as high pressure begins to build in from the west, which will allow for a northerly track with the wind and drop temperatures back down to the lower 40s.

Finally by Tuesday of next week, temperatures rebound into the 50s and will remain either seasonal or above average clear through St. Patrick’s Day.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

