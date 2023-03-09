Passenger accused of accidentally shooting driver in drive-thru line at Jack in the Box

DESLOGE, Mo. (KMOV) - A Jefferson County man is facing charges, accused of accidentally shooting a Fenton man while both were in a car at the drive-thru window of a Jack in the Box in Deloge, Mo.

Kyle Walters, 25, of Dittmer, Mo. is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter. Police tell News 4 that Walters and three others were inside a car at the drive-thru window of the Jack in Box in Deloge around 6:00 a.m. Sunday when Walters accidentally shot the driver, 22-year-old Scott Jones of Fenton. Walters was sitting in the right rear passenger seat and was handling a gun when the gun accidentally went off.

Jones was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.