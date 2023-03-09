Aging & Style
Kansas Judicial Branch welcomes new Chief Financial Officer

The Kansas Supreme Court welcomes new Chief Financial Officer Amy Deckard at the judicial branch.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court welcomes new Chief Financial Officer Amy Deckard to the judicial branch.

The Kansas Supreme Court announced that Deckard started in her new position on March 6. Deckard has been in state service since 2001 and with the Kansas Legislative Research Department since 2002. Most recently, she was Assistant Director for Fiscal Affairs, which involved supervising and coordinating activities of the department’s fiscal and information management teams.

“Amy is a skilled executive with many years of experience working with the Legislature and the state budgeting process,” said Chief Justice Marla Luckert. “She will be instrumental in helping us uphold our reputation as good stewards of our financial resources, most of which are used to pay salaries for judges and employees who serve in Kansas courts statewide.”

Deckard will direct the fiscal office and its accounting functions, including maintaining financial, budgetary, and payroll records. She is also responsible for developing cost accounting procedures for effective fiscal control and for compiling financial data for annual and other reports.

Deckard said her experience with the Kansas Legislative Research Department was both focused and diverse, which was good preparation for her role with the judicial branch.  

“I appreciate the broad view of the statewide government budget I gained working with Legislative Research and the Legislature, and I am thrilled to begin managing the judicial branch budget,” Deckard said. “I’m grateful to continue my service to the people of Kansas and to interact with the Legislature in a new capacity.”

Deckard has a bachelor’s degree in history from Pittsburg State University and a Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in finance and human resource management from University of Kansas.

