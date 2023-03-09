Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Gov. tours special education center, calls on Legislature for full funding

Governor Laura Kelly tours the Butler Co. Special Education Interlocal on March 9, 2023.
Governor Laura Kelly tours the Butler Co. Special Education Interlocal on March 9, 2023.(Office of the Kansas Governor)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL DORADO, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Kelly took a tour of a special education center in Kansas to highlight the need for fully funding special education in the Sunflower State.

On Thursday, March 9, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she visited the Butler County Special Education Interlocal in El Dorado where she saw the facility’s vocational program firsthand and met with participants as she discussed the importance of fully funded education in Kansas.

“Every student deserves access to the resources and support they need to thrive both in and out of the classroom,” Gov. Kelly said. “Facilities like the Butler County Special Education Interlocal are going above and beyond to provide students with critical learning opportunities and teaching real-life skills to prepare for life after graduation. We must continue ensuring these programs are available for our students by fully funding special education in our public schools.”

Kelly noted that her tour of the facility was guided by April Hilyard, Director of Butler Co. Special Education. She visited with three students - Summer Davis, Anthony Loyd and Brandon Strobbe - to listen to their experiences.

“We are honored to have Governor Kelly visit us at Butler County Interlocal to see the impact special education services have on the progress and development of students,” Hilyard said. “We believe all students have the capacity for growth regardless of their circumstances. Fully funding special education allows us to invest in our students, invest in our staff, and cultivate an inclusive community where individuals with all ability levels can find success and independence. It is my hope that our state leaders will recognize the benefits fully funding special education can provide not only for students with special education services but for all students, families, educators, and community members. All Kansans benefit when our most vulnerable individuals succeed.”

The Governor indicated that nearly 90,000 students in the state are in special education or gifted programs which are state-funded. The special education funding gap impacts every Kansas student. She said she has called on the state legislature to completely fund special education to ensure every student has the same access to resources and the ability to thrive.

Kelly said the Butler Co. Special Education Interlocal serves 9 school districts. Project LIFE provides training for high school students and adult interns for sustainable employment or preparation for individual living accommodations.

Through this program, Kelly indicated that Butler Co. provides performance-based training for special education seniors and 18-21-year-old interns to gain skills in the following areas:

  • Foodservice and hospitality
  • Maintenance and custodial
  • Horticulture and landscaping
  • Personal social skills and independent living skills
  • Auto detailing

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
A new bill that passed the house resoundingly would change where and when sales taxes are paid...
Missouri bill aims to cut down on expired temporary tags
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ.
Fallen officer’s family wants special prosecutor
Nancy Russell.
Jury finds Kansas City woman guilty of severely beating 2 children
FILE — The Kansas City Police Department was unable to go into detail if the injuries were to...
Minor injuries in crash involving bus, none of 19 middle school students hurt

Latest News

Iowa State forward Aljaz Kunc (5) shoots under pressure from Baylor forward Jalen Bridges (11)...
Iowa State knocks out No. 10 Baylor 78-72 in Big 12 quarters
FILE
Recent report ranks Kansas among states with lowest unemployment
Kyle Walters, 25, of Dittmer, Mo. is charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter
Passenger accused of accidentally shooting driver in drive-thru line at Jack in the Box
The Arena League awarded Springfield a franchise for the football league beginning in 2024.
Springfield, Mo., awarded Arena League football team