Fans of teams or not, crowds flock to downtown KC for Big 12 Tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - College basketball fans flooded the Power and Light District streets in Kansas City, showcasing their love for their Big 12 squads.

For some, you knew exactly where their loyalty lies.

“You know my boys, the greatest ever, blue bloods, rock chalk,” says Antwan Johnson, who attended the Big 12 tournament.

For others, we had to dig a little deeper, like Aaron Heintzelman who was not wearing any team apparel.

“Nobody tonight but I’ll just be cheering for good basketball. I think my daughter and I will be rooting for Texas Tech because Patrick Mahomes went there,” says Heintzelman.

While the games are at the forefront of every fan’s mind, it’s all about having fun. And for locals, they love seeing Kansas City continue to grow on the map.

“Sense of pride, it’s better here in Kansas City than anywhere else, giving the city some energy, something to do,” says Johnson.

There will definitely be a lot of local pride Thursday as both KU and K-State are set to play their first game in the tournament.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.