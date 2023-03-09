Downloadable craft: Pre-K Teacher Appreciation Day

KCTV5 and KCPS are encouraging you to celebrate National Pre-K Teacher Appreciation Day this Friday March 17th. Right click the image below and select ‘save image’ to download a printable craft. Your child can fill it out with a message or a drawing for their teacher as a way to say thank you. To learn more about Pre-K enrollment at KCPS, head to https://www.kcpublicschools.org/schools/early-learning or call (816) 418-PREK to enroll in free Pre-K.

