College Basketball Experience, Hall of Fame extend hours for March hoops

Throughout March, the College Basketball Experience offers extended hours and is open seven days a week.
By Nathan Brennan
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Big 12 tournament is underway in Kansas City, Missouri, bringing fans from across the country to the T-Mobile Center.

As fans filter into the city, the College Basketball Experience and National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame will open to the public every day in the month of March.

The experience offers a number of activities from shooting hoops, running through drills and learning more about the best players in the game. The entire area is connected to T-Mobile Center.

ALSO READ: Big 12 women’s tournament returns to historic Municipal Auditorium

Throughout March, the experience offers extended hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets range anywhere from $12 to $16.

