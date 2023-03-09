Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has a week left to respond to AG subpoena demanding her removal

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has a week left to respond to AG subpoena demanding her removal
Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has a week left to respond to AG subpoena demanding her removal
By Melanie Johnson
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The clock is ticking for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

She has less than a week left to respond to Attorney General, Andrew Bailey’s subpoena to remove her from office. Gardner has made it clear she has no plans on stepping down.

“I respect her decision and we are going to go to court and hold her accountable,” says Attorney General, Andrew Bailey.

The circuit attorney’s office tells News 4, Kim Gardner will reply to the litigation by the March 14th deadline.

“This isn’t about me disagreeing with the job she’s doing. This is about her unlawful neglect of her duties,” says Bailey.

“There are numerous attacks on our office. There are numerous individuals that have an agenda to make sure that my office does not succeed that is not an excuse. But at the same time we know we do not control every single side of the system,” says Circuit Attorney, Kim Gardner.

According to Gardner, the system is the reason Daniel Riley was out of jail when he ran over a young girl visiting St. Louis and caused her to lose her legs.

Riley was out of jail despite violating his bond 100 times.

Her office blames Judge Bryan Hettenbach for reversing bond and setting Riley free despite claims from Gardner she made verbal motions to revoke Riley’s bail three times.

“My office requested the defendant’s bond be revoked. We were denied or ignored each of these requests,” Gardner says.

“This isn’t about one case. This is about a continuous pattern of behavior that constitutes unlawful neglect in office,” says Bailey.

Bailey tells News 4 more parties could be held responsible for what happened.

“If there are other individuals that need to be accountable for their behavior we have other mechanisms to do that,” he says.

A court date is set for March 16.

If the attorney general wins this legal battle a judge can appoint an interim circuit attorney or the governor can choose a replacement.

Mayor Tishaura Jones and Comptroller Darlene Green have also been subpoenaed in connection to Kim Gardner’s case.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says
A new bill that passed the house resoundingly would change where and when sales taxes are paid...
Missouri bill aims to cut down on expired temporary tags
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ.
Fallen officer’s family wants special prosecutor
Nancy Russell.
Jury finds Kansas City woman guilty of severely beating 2 children
FILE — The Kansas City Police Department was unable to go into detail if the injuries were to...
Minor injuries in crash involving bus, none of 19 middle school students hurt