Bill Self recovering from illness at KU Med, will miss Jayhawks game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The University of Kansas men’s basketball team will be without its program leader Thursday morning.

The Kansas Jayhawks announced that Bill Self will miss the Big 12 Tournament game against West Virginia “as he recovers from an illness.”

The Jayhawks athletic department stated Self “is doing well and receiving great care at the University of Kansas Health System.”

Assistant coach Norm Roberts will serve as the acting head coach Thursday.

