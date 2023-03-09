Aging & Style
Bill Self recovering from illness at KU Med, will miss Jayhawks game

Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the...
Kansas head coach Bill Self reacts to a call on the sideline against Texas Tech during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)(Justin Rex | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The University of Kansas men’s basketball team will be without its program leader Thursday morning.

The Kansas Jayhawks announced that Bill Self will miss the Big 12 Tournament game against West Virginia “as he recovers from an illness.”

The Jayhawks athletic department stated Self “is doing well and receiving great care at the University of Kansas Health System.”

Assistant coach Norm Roberts will serve as the acting head coach Thursday.

