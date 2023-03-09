Aging & Style
Bill Self to miss rest of Big 12 Tournament after being hospitalized

Kansas head coach Bill Self watches play against Texas Southern during a first-round game in...
Kansas head coach Bill Self watches play against Texas Southern during a first-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, Thursday, March 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jayhawks will be without Bill Self the remainder of their time in the Big 12 Tournament.

The University of Kansas stated Thursday afternoon that Self remains hospitalized at the University of Kansas Health System and is expected to make a full recovery.

The university has only released that Self had an illness.

“Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steve Stites wants to clarify that Coach Self did not suffer a heart attack as reported by some media. He arrived at the emergency department last night and underwent a standard procedure that went well.,” the athletic department stated.

Self also released a statement of his own.

Kansas advanced to the tournament semifinals after defeating West Virginia 78-61 Thursday afternoon.

