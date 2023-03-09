Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Big 12 Tournament is first showcase of new KCI terminal for visiting fans

By Nathan Vickers
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Tens of thousands of basketball fans are coming into Kansas City this weekend, many of whom will set foot in the new terminal for the first time.

On Wednesday morning, school colors from across the Big 12 were on display through the new terminal.

City leaders hoped the airport would create a good first impression for visitors to Kansas City. Many fans were struck by the contrast to the former terminal.

Hobby Howell and his wife had just arrived from Waco, TX. The two Baylor fans had flown into Kansas City for the tournament several times in past years. They called the new one an improvement.

“The old one just looked old and felt old,” Howell said. “This one is new, nice and clean.”

Other fans were glad to see local art, food and things to do.

“It’s so much bigger, so much nicer,” commented Nate Nelson, an Iowa State fan. “There are so many more amenities, it seems like.”

It seemed to make a good first impression for out-of-town visitors. Many of them have also been impressed with Kansas City’s growth downtown for hosting major events.

“I think Kansas City has really made itself a hub,” Howell said. “It’s a great time, going places and discovering places.”

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everything must go at Albert Pujols' estate sale
MLB legend’s Leawood home being emptied in estate sale
FILE: Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn runs for a touchdown during the second half of an...
Deuce Vaughn sets combine record for height
Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain smiles as he heads to the dugout after scoring on a double by...
‘It’s been a blast’: 2014 ALCS MVP Lorenzo Cain to retire as a Royal, per report
generic crash
Ambulance stolen at hospital crashes into 4 vehicles, causing injuries
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says

Latest News

On Wednesday morning, school colors from across the Big 12 were on display through the new...
Big 12 Tournament is first showcase of new KCI terminal for visiting fans
Nancy Russell.
Jury finds Kansas City woman guilty of severely beating 2 children
Brett Yormark says he hasn't "really considered" moving the Big 12 Tournament from the T-Mobile...
Big 12 commissioner plans to keep Big 12 Tournament in KC past 2027
Officer James Muhlbauer and K-9 Officer Champ.
Fallen officer’s family wants special prosecutor