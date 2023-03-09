Big 12 commissioner plans to keep Big 12 Tournament in KC past 2027

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - First-year Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark sees the Big 12 Tournament staying in Kansas City for the long haul.

He addressed reporters Wednesday ahead of the men’s tournament play-in games.

“I haven’t really considered moving this tournament,” Yormark said. “Obviously, this is my first experience. I’ve heard wonderful things about the fan support, the community, the engagement, how they rally around this tournament.”

Along with his praise for the city’s fan support, Yormark added he likes how the Big 12 “owns” Kansas City during tournament week – unlike Las Vegas, for example, which holds four conference tournaments every March.

“From what I’ve seen and from the people I’ve spoken to, it’s a great fit for our conference,” he said.

This year’s tournament marks the 22nd-straight time KC has hosted the event.

It’s the 20th trip for K-State first-year head coach Jerome Tang. Tang made 19 appearances as an assistant coach with the Baylor Bears, and said Wednesday he hopes to continue returning to KC for years to come.

“It’s just crazy when you have a fanbase behind you this close, just the way everybody turns out,” Tang said. “It is definitely an advantage, and I don’t want to see the tournament move anywhere.”

The current contract keeps it here through 2027.

“I don’t see why we wouldn’t continue beyond that,” Yormark said.

