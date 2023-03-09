Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Heating Up The Savings
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Amber Alert issued for 8-year-old Texas girl

Haven Barker was last seen in Coldspring, Texas. She's believed to be with 50-year-old Charles...
Haven Barker was last seen in Coldspring, Texas. She's believed to be with 50-year-old Charles Estep.(Nation Center For Missing & Exploited Children)
By Megan Calongne and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:05 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLDSPRING, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for 8-year-old Haven Barker Wednesday afternoon.

Barker was last seen on Tuesday at 8 a.m. in the 200 block of Arneson Lane in Coldspring, Texas.

She has blond hair, brown eyes and is 4 feet, 5 inches tall.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified 50-year-old Charles Estep as the suspect. He has blue eyes and brown hair, and is 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

They are believed to be traveling in a black 2015 Honda Accord. It has a Texas license plate with the number PYS4575.

Anyone who knows their whereabouts is asked to call the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office at 936-642-1424 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 KBTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everything must go at Albert Pujols' estate sale
MLB legend’s Leawood home being emptied in estate sale
FILE: Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn runs for a touchdown during the second half of an...
Deuce Vaughn sets combine record for height
Kansas City Royals' Lorenzo Cain smiles as he heads to the dugout after scoring on a double by...
‘It’s been a blast’: 2014 ALCS MVP Lorenzo Cain to retire as a Royal, per report
generic crash
Ambulance stolen at hospital crashes into 4 vehicles, causing injuries
Officials say 1-year-old Enora Lavenir died of acute fentanyl toxicity while her family was...
1-year-old dies from fentanyl at Airbnb, lawsuit says

Latest News

Police tape remains on the ground outside of the Main Street Armory on Monday, March 6, 2023,...
Concert venue where 2 died in stampede has license denied
Brett Yormark says he hasn't "really considered" moving the Big 12 Tournament from the T-Mobile...
Big 12 commissioner plans to keep Big 12 Tournament in KC past 2027
Female activists shout slogans during a rally celebrating International Women's Day in Jakarta,...
International Women’s Day events highlight gaps in gender equality
Prosecutors say a counterfeit Michael Jordan basketball card was one of several traded and sold...
82-year-old charged with sale of fake Michael Jordan cards