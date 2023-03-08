‘You can be you’: Lone Southeast HS cheerleader an inspiration to young women

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A junior at Southeast High School proved that one voice can be just as loud as a crowd.

When it comes to cheer, you’re probably used to seeing a group of girls. At Southeast High School, there’s one.

“Cheer is life, literally, so I just wanted to still be on the team whether it’s just me or not,” said Jaziah Rowe.

Rowe is the only cheerleader on her high school’s cheer squad and has quickly become an inspiration to many young women in the community.

At the start of the basketball season, there were six girls on the cheer team. But some had to quit because of grades, others moved away, and some just simply bowed out leaving Rowe as the lone cheerleader.

“When the girls started to dwindle, I was like ‘maybe we don’t need a cheer team this year,’” cheer head coach Leslie Friday said.

But Jaziah had a different idea.

“I don’t want to quit, simple as that, I just don’t want to quit,” Rowe told KCTV5. “You have to show school spirit regardless of if it was just me or not.”

Jaziah revved up the crowds all on her own, game after game and in return, the crowds cheered her on.

“The first few times it was nerve-racking and scary because who does this? Nobody does this by themselves so it’s like kind of weird but over time I got used to it and it’s natural now.”

The junior said she had to get pretty creative with her cheers.

“Some of the cheers have like we in there when it’s just literally only me, so I had to change that up a little bit.”

Head coach, Leslie Friday said she admires Rowe’s determination.

“I am super excited that she did not let fear or any of those things keep her from going for what she wanted to do, she’s not intimidated by the bigger squads or any of that, she just goes up there and does what she needs to do,” said Friday.

Jaziah said she’s going to continue to cheer and her message to others is to always believe in yourself, no matter what challenges come your way.

“Numbers don’t matter, you can be you, loud as six people just by yourself. Don’t give up because of the numbers of a team you can do it by yourself if you really put your mind to it.”

Jaziah is more than just a dedicated cheerleader. She said she will be graduating early and hopes to go to Lincoln University to pursue nursing.

