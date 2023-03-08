Aging & Style
Volleyball player who lost both legs after being hit by car returns home

By Russell Kinsaul
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Tennessee teenager who was injured in a violent crash in downtown St. Louis on February 18 is now recovering back at home.

The Edmondsons previously disclosed that 17-year-old Janae Edmondson had undergone five surgeries and will still need three more before she can be discharged and the family can return to Tennessee.

During a hearing in late February, a St. Louis judge denied bond for 21-year-old Daniel Riley. He’s charged with three counts of assault and is accused of causing the accident that injured Janae, leading to the amputation of both her legs.

Janae’s parents, James and Francene Edmondson, spoke during that hearing, urging Judge Rochelle Woodiest to withhold bond and keep Riley in jail. The couple also recalled the horrific details of the accident and of her struggles since.

James Edmondson said he remembers hearing the roar of car engines, and he said Janae shouted for him to get back. Then, he said, “The car was going so fast it took her out of my arms.”

Edmondson said he looked down and saw one of his daughter’s legs had been severed, and the other was only partially attached. He said he recalled his first aid training from the military and started gathering belts from eyewitnesses to use as tourniquets. Francene Edmondson said she held her daughter’s head and prayed.

Man who caused downtown crash never had bond revoked despite over 100 violations

Riley was out on bond at the time of the accident on a charge of robbery. He wasn’t supposed to be driving because he did not have a valid license. Riley was also on house arrest and had violated the conditions of his bond more than 100 times.

The Edmondsons were visiting St. Louis from Tennessee while Janae competed in a volleyball tournament held at the Dome of America. The family was walking on a sidewalk near 11th and St. Charles Street when the car Riley was driving failed to yield, struck another car, and then struck Janae.

In court, Francene Edmondson spoke about Riley and said, “he had no reason to be driving like that.” She told the judge that Janae had spoken about Riley, “She asked, ‘Is he going to stay in jail?’”

The Edmondsons said Janae told them she doesn’t want anyone else to get hurt like her. They urged the judge to rule that Riley be held without bond. Defense attorney Daniel Diemar asked the judge to set bond.

Criticism, calls for Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to resign come from all political parties in wake of downtown crash

But judge Woodiest said after taking into consideration a number of factors, she ordered Riley to be held without bond and said, “This will ensure the safety of the community.”

Riley’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 3.

