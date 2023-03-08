Staley heads to state quarterfinals after fourth straight district title

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - This week the Staley High School boys basketball team won its fourth straight district championship in Missouri Class 6.

Head coach Chris Neff won the school’s first-ever boys district title back in 2020, only to see the Falcon’s state championship dreams get cut short when the pandemic ended the high school season before the final four.

This year’s Falcons team is led by senior Colorado State commit Kyan Evans and senior Iowa State commit Kayden Fish.

Staley went undefeated against Kansas City area teams this season, beating Oak Park 56-49 on Monday.

The Falcons will now play Friday in Sedalia against Battle High School for a trip to the state Final Four.

KCTV5 went behind the scenes for a look inside the Falcon’s locker room before and after the district championship victory.

A look behind the scenes of Staley High School boys basketball's 4th straight district championship victory, as seen on @KCTV5 tonight at 6:30. @StaleyCagers @SHSFalcons @StaleyNews pic.twitter.com/BpSt9Rzb2f — Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) March 8, 2023

