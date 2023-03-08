Aging & Style
Report ranks Kansas cities among best to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new report has found that a handful of cities in Kansas are among the best in the nation to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

With St. Patrick’s Day just around the corner and at least $6.85 billion expected to be spent on the holiday in 2023, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Wednesday, March 8, that it released its report on 2023′s Best Cities for St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations - and a few cities in Kansas made the list.

To find which cities are best to celebrate the holiday in, WalletHub said it compared 200 of the largest cities in the nation across 15 key metrics that range from Irish pubs and restaurants per capita to the lowest price of a three-star hotel on St. Patrick’s Day to the weather forecast.

Source: WalletHub

Overland Park ranked 21st overall with a total score of 55.27. It ranked 26th for St. Patrick’s Day traditions, 41st for cost, 39th for safety and accessibility and 187th for the weather forecast.

Olathe ranked 36th overall with a total score of 52.56. It ranked 53rd for St. Patrick’s Day traditions, 21st for cost, 44th for safety and accessibility and 195th for the weather forecast.

Wichita ranked 60th overall with a total score of 50.23. It ranked 79th for St. Patrick’s Day traditions, 10th for cost, 136th for safety and accessibility and 127th for the weather forecast.

Kansas City, Mo., ranked 69th overall with a total score of 48.81. It ranked 43rd for St. Patrick’s Day traditions, 11th for cost, 181st for safety and accessibility and tied Overland Park for 187th for the weather forecast.

Kansas City, Kan., ranked 120th overall with a total score of 44.9. It ranked 74th for St. Patrick’s Day traditions, tied with Kansas City, Mo., for 11th for cost, 194th for safety and accessibility and tied with KCMO and Overland Park for 187th for the weather forecast.

The report also found that Overland Park has the second-highest percentage of the Irish-American population. Meanwhile, Wichita had the second-least Irish pubs and restaurants per capita.

The report noted that the best cities to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in are:

  1. Boston, Mass.
  2. Philadelphia, Penn.
  3. Chicago, Ill.
  4. Pittsburgh, Penn.
  5. New York, N.Y.

The report indicated that the worst cities to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in are:

  1. Miramar, Fla.
  2. Hialeah, Fla.
  3. Memphis, Tenn.
  4. Pembroke Pines, Fla.
  5. Grand Prairie, Texas

For more information or to see where other cities fall, click HERE.

