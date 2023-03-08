Multiple injuries reported in crash involving school bus near I-70 and Van Brunt

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officials reported minor injuries Wednesday morning following a crash involving a school bus.

The collision between two cars and the bus took place on the I-70 westbound on-ramp at Van Brunt Boulevard about 7:40 a.m.

The Kansas City Police Department was unable to go into detail if the injuries were to people in the cars or the bus.

It was also not made available to what school the bus belonged.

Editor’s Note: This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

