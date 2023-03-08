MO House looking at bill to ban vaccine mandates

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - In Jefferson City, a bill looking to ban vaccine mandates is making its way to the House floor.

If passed, it would not allow agencies to require COVID-19 vaccinations or anything that would alter a person’s DNA.

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry filed testimony opposing the bill, saying this bill may be in direct conflict with federal mandates and put businesses in a difficult position of having requirements from two different government bodies.

