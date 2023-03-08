Missouri Legislature debating open enrollment bill for public schools

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A bill to allow public school students to transfer out of the district they live in is advancing through the Missouri Legislature.

Today the House debated the bill. If it passes, students would be able to transfer out but would be forced to sit out of sports for one year.

Schools would not be required to accept students looking to transfer. Bill sponsors said this would increase competition among districts.

St. Louis public schools may fall under an exception to this because of the district’s desegregation rules.

