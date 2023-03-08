Aging & Style
Miami Co. roads close as roving house moves to new home

A house is moved in Miami Co. on March 8, 2023.
A house is moved in Miami Co. on March 8, 2023.(Miami Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Roads in Miami Co. closed and brief power outages were experienced as a roving house made its way to a new home.

The Miami Co. Sheriff’s Office says at 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8, that Old Kansas City Rd. has reopened while 255th St. west of Old KC Rd. remains closed as a house is relocated.

The Sheriff’s Office said earlier that morning that the house would be working its way to its final destination on Wednesday, however, the process is a slow one. Northbound Old KC Rd from 255th had already been closed.

The closure progressed as the house moved toward its final destination at 255th and Harmony Rd.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that brief power outages could be experienced as Evergy may need to remove lines across the roadway.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

